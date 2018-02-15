White Nationalist Militia Leader: Florida School Shooting Suspect Was Member Of GroupThe leader of a white nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.

Grandmother Stops Another School Shooting Day Before Florida MassacreAccording to police in Everett, Washington, the grandmother of a high school student called 911 after finding disturbing journal entries that described how the 18-year-old was planning to attack his high school.

Chemicals Found In Non-Stick Pans Linked To Weight Gain, Report SaysScientists say that the chemicals -- which were already suspected of causing high cholesterol and possibly cancer -- have been linked to rapid weight gain in some patients.

Watering Restrictions Starting In Sacramento March 1It's an announcement that's all too familiar to Sacramento residents. Starting March 1, they'll have to limit their outdoor watering.