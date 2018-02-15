STOCKTON (CBS13) — Hundreds of surveillance cameras are keeping a close eye on Stockton as law enforcement works to keep the community safe from violent crime and robberies.

Close to 100 homeowners and businesses have signed up to be a part of the Stockton Police Department program, and there’s room for even more participation.

More than 20 surveillance cameras have been installed at Crunch Fitness in east Stockton. It’s helping visitors and members feel safe and secure while they workout.

“Especially in an environment such as a gym, it helps reduce crime outside the gym, as well as inside so, we assure that our members and guests there’s going to be no problems here,” said Armani Singh of Crunch.

Managers say their parking lot has seen its share of car break-ins. They say crime in this part of town is getting better with more businesses signing up to be part of the Stockton Police Department’s Citizens Observation Program.

“We do monitor our cameras regularly,” he said.

“Sometimes if people see that a home or business has surveillance camera that may avoid going in there to commit a theft or a robbery,” said Rosie Calderon, Stockton Police Department.

So far, a total of 400 surveillance cameras are being used in the program. Officers say images captured from a business or residence can play a big role in law enforcement investigations and prosecution.

“That information is actually, could be really vital. I mean we could have the suspect photo, the suspect walking away from the crime. It could be there little footage we need to identify that person or start looking for that particular person,” she said.

In the last month, a new surveillance system has been installed at the California College of Barbering and Cosmetology, helping give employee’s piece of mind.

“Stockton is not a bad city, but you know bad things do happen so, of course in the event something does happen, we’re able to capture it on camera so it will help everybody out at the end,” said Adam Aguilar, an instructor at the California College of Barbering and Cosmetology.

The registry of properties that sign up is kept strictly confidential. Police officers do not have access to the cameras but will be aware that the cameras exist when they are investigating a crime.