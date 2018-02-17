  • CBS13Watch Now
Nancy Sinatra and Harry Connick Jr. perform at the SINATRA 100 -- AN ALL-STAR GRAMMY CONCERT in Las Vegas to be broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015 for the CBS Television Network. Photo: Heather Wines/CBS ©2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harry Connick Jr.’s daytime show is coming to an end later this year.

NBCUniversal Domestic Television said Friday that Connick’s talk-variety show, titled “Harry,” will wrap after two seasons.

The company lauded the jazz musician and former “American Idol” judge as a “phenomenal talent.”

In a statement, Connick said he was proud of the show that was intended to entertain and inspire viewers and was grateful for the opportunity.

“Harry,” which lagged in viewership behind daytime programs such as “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” will tape through September.

Editor’s Note: “Harry” airs on sister station KMAX-TV, “CW31” in the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto market.

