FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of two people and a dog whose bodies were found in a home in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Officers were dispatched to the residence in Fremont Saturday evening on a welfare check after a family member said they hadn’t heard from the couple for two days.

Upon entering, police discovered the bodies of a woman and a dog. After a search they found a man’s body.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports a gun was found near one of the victims. Police did not immediately release causes of death.

The newspaper says all three had been dead for more than a day.

