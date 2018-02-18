  • CBS13Watch Now
Filed Under:AR-15, AR-15 assault rifle, ATF, ghost guns, grass valley, Homeland Security, Rocklin
File photo of an AR-15 rifle. (Credit: Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — Authorities say a man from Grass Valley was arrested for manufacturing and selling AR-15 rifles — known as “ghost guns” that are virtually untraceable — to an undercover federal agent.

According to the Sacramento Bee, court documents say the arrest Thursday stems from a five-month Homeland Security investigation that used the dark web, Bitcoin payments, secret meetings, and discussions of buying grenades, anti-personnel mines and explosives.  The man met customers at the Bass Pro Shop in Rocklin.

A 31-page criminal complaint unsealed Friday unveiled the alleged plot.

The man made an initial appearance Friday in federal court on charges of unlawful dealing and manufacturing in firearms and unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm and was ordered to remain in custody pending a hearing Wednesday.

The weapons are legal for an individual to make for themselves, but cannot be sold.

 

