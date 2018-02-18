  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Alameda County, Homicide, Livermore, stanislaus county, vigil

TRACY (CBS13) — More than 100 people gathered at the war memorial in Tracy on Saturday night to remember 19-year-old Lizette Cuesta. Family, friends and complete strangers turning out and lighting candles to show their support.

 

“What I remember most about Liz is that she would always laugh and she was mainly really polite to everyone” said cousin, Nelson Cuesta.

 

Police say Cuesta was found Monday by a passing driver along Tesla Road near Livermore. She had been beaten and stabbed and was bleeding severely but still managed to crawl 100 yards to the roadway. She was airlifted to the hospital and told police who stabbed her before she died.

 

Police arrested 19-year-old Daniel Gross and 25-year-old Melissa Leonardo for the crime.

 

At Saturday’s vigil family released balloons in Cuesta’s honor. Her fighting spirit they say is what’s getting them through.

 

“She never gave up, and that’s what we’re going to do, we’re going to always think about that. The willpower she had to keep going so we will have to remember her for this, she was a fighter, said uncle Ruperto Cuesta.

 

Authorities are still piecing together motive and details of how the victim and the suspects knew each other.

