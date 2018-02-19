Here’s your latest, updated forecast from CBS13:

A freeze warning goes into effect in the Sacramento area at 2 a.m. Monday and lasts during the overnight hours until 8 a.m. Wednesday. You’ll need a warm coat the next couple of days, and a raincoat Thursday. So far this month, we’ve had no rain in the Sacramento area, which is rare.

THIS MORNING: The bulk of the storm system has passed, but we might still see some travel delays in the high country due to a couple possible bands of snow.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny with a high of 52 degrees.

TONIGHT: Low near 32 degrees. Prepare for more frost.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 54 and a low of 36. Frost expected.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 56 and a low of 32. Frost expected.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain with a high of 54 and a low of 36.

FRIDAY: Clear skies with a high of 58 and a low of 33.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 57.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 56.

