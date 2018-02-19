  • CBS13On Air

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A Los Angeles restaurant doesn’t have permission to kill as many as three dogs a day and serve the meat to customers, despite claims in a widely shared false story this week.

Health officials say the restaurant doesn’t exist.

A post that has appeared online in various forms since at least 2014 surfaced again recently on the site quotes-news. The Los Angeles County Health Department said it has no record of any restaurant named Puchow de Manila Eatery and Fine Dining. Even if there were such a place, the department said the sale of dog meat for human consumption is illegal in California.

The false story quotes World Animal Protection as being “shocked” about the restaurant but a spokeswoman for that group said it was never asked to comment. A photo linked to the story is from a 2014 New York Times story about a dog meat festival in China.

