  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Marijuana, news wire

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Nearly two months after marijuana became legal in California only about 1 percent of the state’s known growers have been licensed, according to a report from a cannabis-business group.

The report, released Monday by the California Growers Association, cites costs and regulatory barriers it says independent growers face. It says only 0.78 percent have obtained licenses.

California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control was closed Monday for the President’s Day holiday and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A study published last year by the University of California Agricultural Issues Center estimates the newly created state market for recreational marijuana should produce $5 billion in taxable revenue this year.

Monday’s report by the California Growers Association says that legal revenue could be diminished if more growers can’t gain licenses.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook