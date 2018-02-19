  • CBS13On Air

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A Rocklin playground play structure was set on fire and police investigators suspect it was arson.

The incident happened Saturday night at Margaret Azevedo Park. When fire crews arrived on the scene they found a play structure on fire. Video of the aftermath shows one slide and a set of stairs completely melted.

“We take these things seriously and we would like to be able to find who is responsible for the damage,” said Rocklin Police Department spokesperson Greg Jenson.

Poice say one suspect was seen by witnesses running from the scene towards the area of William Jessup University.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Rocklin police.

