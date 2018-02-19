  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Fairfield, news wire

FAIRFIELD (CBS13)  – Two people behind bars tonight in connection to a shooting that happened early January in Fairfield.

Monique Chatman, 29, and Lamont James, 33, both of Benicia, are suspected of shooting a man along air base parkway near I-80 on January 6th.

Police served a warrant at the suspects’ apartment and allegedly found a large amount of marijuana, which could have been easily accessible by children living in the home, ages 2 and 9, respectively

The two were booked into the Solano County Jail for charges including possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana for sale.

