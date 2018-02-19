  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:sierra nevada, snow, weather

NYACK (CBS13/AP) — The coldest temperatures of the winter are likely from a low-pressure system predicted to bring snow to California mountains.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory beginning Sunday evening for gusty winds and icy road conditions in mountain areas across the state.

Forecasters say snow could fall at elevations as low as 1,500 feet (450 meters) in greater Los Angeles and certain areas could see up to three inches. Some six inches could fall to the north in the Sierra Nevada.

The weather service says records could be set as temperatures dip below freezing in the San Francisco Bay Area before a warming trend begins Tuesday.

Officials are warning that subfreezing temperatures could harm crops and vegetation. People are urged to bring animals inside.

