DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — Traffic was snarled for most of Sunday across Eastbound and Westbound I-80, after a storm dumped several inches of snow across the Sierra.

Interstate 80 was looking more like a parking lot.

“I’ve been going 5 miles per hour for the past hour,” said Amir Fahraji.

Fahraji has been stuck in traffic since 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

He’s heading back to school in Reno and says he was not expecting any delays.

“I had no idea, my family kinda told me but I just thought they were joking,” he said.

Wearing shorts and riding with his top down, Fahraji is taking the heavy backup lightly.

“I love the cold,” Fahraji added.

“It’s worth it, snow is always fun I haven’t been since I was little,” said Shelby Cooper.

Traffic isn’t getting in the way of this woman’s fun.

She and her boyfriend were turned around from the chain control checkpoint in Nyack because they didn’t have chains; so they drove more than 20 miles to get some.

“The chains were 96 dollars,” Cooper said.

Installing the chains proved to be a challenge for drivers Sunday.

Some who ignored chain control orders ended up causing a major backup along Interstate 80 between Baxter and Truckee.

“Extra food, warm clothes and a whole lot of patience,” said Liza Whitmore, Spokeswoman for Caltrans.

Sunday’s storm dropped several inches of snow across the Sierra, creating slippery roadway conditions that trapped thousands of drivers going up and down the hill.

“We have had a lot of cars sliding off the roads, cars sliding into them, we had cars sliding into big rigs,” added Whitmore Fortunately there were no major injuries, but the snow is a welcomed sight for Loren Smith, an avid skiier who has been waiting patiently for his chance shred the slopes.

“Putting on my chains, first time this year, so it’s a welcome.”

Caltrans says chain controls will remain in effect along parts of I-80 and Highway 50 through noon Monday.