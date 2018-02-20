By Christopher Millard

Does art imitate life, or does life imitate art? The answers are all around you, through dance, visual art, music and more. Those answer are also on display in your very backyard. So dig in, Sacramento, and support the arts. Here are some ideas to start you off.

Not So Far Away: Exhibition by Mark Howell and Susan Scholey

Gallery 1855

820 Pole Line Road

Davis, California 95618

(530) 756-7807

www.facebook.com/events/160870947868680/

Presented by the Davis Cemetery District Office and Gallery 1855, which is located at the cemetery’s edge, local photographers Susan Scholey and Mark Howell bring their images to display. The exhibit’s theme ties in so closely with our topic, “the title refers to Sue’s and Mark’s shared belief that the pleasures of art are always close at hand, an integral part of our humanity.” Schooley is a physician by trade, and lives in Davis, while Howell is a professional photographer living in West Sac. The reception will be held March 11 from 1 to 4 p.m., and is free to the public. Come check out this unusual setting, and support local photography. The show runs from March 1 through March 13.

Beethoven and Mozart

Community Center Theater

1301 L St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 808-5181

www.sacphilopera.org

Regardless of you involvement level in regards to classical music, this evening is for you. Mozart and Beethoven changed the way we listen to, not only classical, but Western music as we know it. Come join the Sac Philharmonic and Opera on Mar 3, 2018 at 8 p.m. as they perform some of the greatest pieces in Music History. Conductor Dmitry Sitkovetsky will lead the Phil through performances of Tchaikovsky’s “Suite No. 4, ‘Mozartiana’,”Mozart’s “Violin Concerto No. 5,” Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 8,”and Arvo Part’s more modern but no less breathtaking “Fratres.” Admission is $18-$50. Pro tip: impress your date with your knowledge of Part (he’s an Estonian minimalist). You’re welcome.

ArtMix: Fierce

Crocker Art Museum

216 O Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 808-1186

www.crockerart.org

You know that world class art museum that you’re a always saying you’re going to go to someday? Well now you have a date. On Mar 8, 2018 at 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Join the Crocker for Art Fierce; a celebration of women artists in mixed media, who set the art world aflame. Music will be provided by Rituals of Mine. Get set up with latest fashion trends at the Ladies Night Market, with a series of demos. Imbibe $6 drink specials all night. $10 for non-member, while members get in free.

Local Color: Studio Art Quilt Associates

Gallery at 48 Natoma

48 Natoma Street, Folsom, CA 95630

(916) 355-7285

www.folsom.ca.us

Head up to Folsom to the 48 Natomas studio to witness the Studio Art Quilt Associates exhibit of international fiber exchange. The textiles based showcase will feature coast to coast artists who are know for engaging, thought provoking art. The studio is free to the public. Check the website for exact times.

Dublin Irish Dance presents Steppin Out

Presented by Harris Center for the Arts

10 College Parkway, Folsom, CA 95630

(916) 608-6888

www.harriscenter.net

Also in Folsom, Celtic culture will be conveyed through the art of traditional dance, as the Dublin Irish Dance presents “Steppin Out.” The performance is part play and part dance, as their story begins in the 1800s, as a wave of Irish immigrants came to American shores. The new Americans congregate to dance, infusing their traditions with a host of other ethnicity, eventually changing the face of music in their new world. Cost is $23-$48 with premium seats starting at $53. Students bring your ID and get in for $18. Children 12 and under are also $18, with a 10% discount on matinee single tickets.

