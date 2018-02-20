FOLSOM (CBS13) – Some businesses around Sacramento and El Dorado County are under fire for supporting a local NRA fundraiser.

Two Folsom women say they saw an ad for the fundraiser online along with a list of sponsors and now they’re calling for people to boycotting those sponsors — all in an effort to get stricter gun laws.

Mosquito Creek Outfitters in Placerville is one of the businesses being targeted by the two moms for supporting the NRA. The owner says it’s not the NRA’s fault that guns are ending up in the wrong hands.

“I am terrified every day that when I drop him off, it’ll be the last time I see him,” said Folsom mom and former school teacher Lindsay Melhaus.

She says she’s at her breaking point and that the recent shooting in Florida hit home pretty hard.

“I’ve had to lock down my classroom and tell my 17-year-old students if the shooter comes into our classrooms, we’re gonna pile the desks against the door. And if the shooter comes into our classroom we’re gonna hide underneath the cabinets,” she said.

Melhaus and another mom are banding together, hoping to tackle gun violence.

“As parents, we are calling on the community to not support the NRA,” said Melhaus.

The moms are boycotting local businesses around Sacramento and El Dorado counties who are sponsoring this year’s fundraiser in Placerville.

Melhaus says the NRA is blocking stricter gun laws from passing and allowing guns to end up in the wrong hands.

“We just want to see better, tighter, universal background checks,” she said.

“The NRA is for stiffer background checks, we are for stiffer background checks,” said Don Rood, president of Mosquito Creek Outfitters, just one of several businesses being targeted by the two moms.

Although Rood supports the NRA, he says he also wants to see the government step up and conduct deeper background checks on gun buyers. Until then, Rood says his business shouldn’t have to suffer.

“It’s gonna hurt our business; we’re not gonna have our gun sales,” he said.

There are two opposing views, and two moms committed to doing what it takes to cap gun violence in classrooms across the nation.

“I’m done. I’m not willing to allow this to happen anymore,” said Melhaus.

The two women plan to send the businesses a letter explaining why they’re boycotting them. They say they hope this turns into a community-wide movement.

The fundraiser will be held at the Placer County Fairgrounds on April 7.