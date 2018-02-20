DAVIS (CBS13) – Police in Davis have arrested two drivers who were allegedly racing each other on city streets.
The incident happened Friday. Davis police say, around 1 p.m., an officer was on patrol on West Covell Boulevard near Davis Senior High School when – in the opposite direction – he saw two Ford Mustang GT’s apparently racing each other.
The officer says the two cars were going really fast – with the car in the lead at the time he spotted them clocking in at 92 mph.
The officer flipped a U-turn, turned on his lights and sirens, and pulled over one of the Mustangs. The other Mustang was later found abandoned, but both drivers were eventually arrested and taken to Yolo County Jail.
Police say the cars have been impounded for 30 days.