SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – California is in the grip of a cold air mass that has sent temperatures plunging.
Hard freeze warnings are in effect early Tuesday up and down the Central Valley and on the Central Coast, with a mix of freeze and frost warnings elsewhere.
Numerous locations are in the 20s and 30s, and some mountain locations are down in single-digit temperatures.
San Francisco International Airport has fallen to 36 degrees while downtown Los Angeles is in the low 40s. Sacramento dropped below freezing before sunrise.
The cold blew in Monday with strong winds that whipped up whitecaps in coastal waters.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.