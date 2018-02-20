WEATHER:7-Day Detailed Forecast
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 AMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento, weather

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – California is in the grip of a cold air mass that has sent temperatures plunging.

Hard freeze warnings are in effect early Tuesday up and down the Central Valley and on the Central Coast, with a mix of freeze and frost warnings elsewhere.

Numerous locations are in the 20s and 30s, and some mountain locations are down in single-digit temperatures.

San Francisco International Airport has fallen to 36 degrees while downtown Los Angeles is in the low 40s. Sacramento dropped below freezing before sunrise.

The cold blew in Monday with strong winds that whipped up whitecaps in coastal waters.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook