MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of DUI after a fatal crash on Highway 99 late Monday night.
The scene was on the northbound side of the freeway, just south of Mitchell Road.
California Highway Patrol says a Honda rear-ended a big rig on the freeway. The big rig was going 55 miles per hour; it appears the Honda was going well over that speed, investigators say.
The collision caused the Honda to spin out of control into the east shoulder. The car eventually crashed through a fence and onto a frontage road.
A 37-year-old passenger inside the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda, 30-year-old Turlock resident Jacob Hoggat, was arrested after investigators determined that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
The driver of the big rig was not hurt in the crash.