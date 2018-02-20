WEATHER:7-Day Detailed Forecast
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 AMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highway 99, Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of DUI after a fatal crash on Highway 99 late Monday night.

The scene was on the northbound side of the freeway, just south of Mitchell Road.

California Highway Patrol says a Honda rear-ended a big rig on the freeway. The big rig was going 55 miles per hour; it appears the Honda was going well over that speed, investigators say.

The collision caused the Honda to spin out of control into the east shoulder. The car eventually crashed through a fence and onto a frontage road.

A 37-year-old passenger inside the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda, 30-year-old Turlock resident Jacob Hoggat, was arrested after investigators determined that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The driver of the big rig was not hurt in the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook