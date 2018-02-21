  • CBS13Watch Now
    CBS13 News at 10 p.m.

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    01:32 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators are asking for help in the case of a man found fatally shot in Sacramento last year.

The incident happened on Sept. 28, 2017. Officers responded to the 5100 block of Ehrhardt Avenue and found a man – later identified as Brandon Campbell – who had been shot lying in a street. He was soon pronounced dead by medics.

Wednesday, detectives released surveillance footage taken just before the shooting.

The video captured a car passing through the intersection of Center Parkway and Cosumnes Boulevard. It appears to be a maroon 1997 Buick LeSabre. The car looks to have a smaller spare tire on the rear driver’s side.

Investigators say the driver and passenger are believed to be suspects in the murder of Campbell.

Anyone with information about the suspects or who has any other information relevant to the case is asked to call detectives at (916) 808-0680.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook