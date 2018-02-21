SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators are asking for help in the case of a man found fatally shot in Sacramento last year.
The incident happened on Sept. 28, 2017. Officers responded to the 5100 block of Ehrhardt Avenue and found a man – later identified as Brandon Campbell – who had been shot lying in a street. He was soon pronounced dead by medics.
Wednesday, detectives released surveillance footage taken just before the shooting.
The video captured a car passing through the intersection of Center Parkway and Cosumnes Boulevard. It appears to be a maroon 1997 Buick LeSabre. The car looks to have a smaller spare tire on the rear driver’s side.
Investigators say the driver and passenger are believed to be suspects in the murder of Campbell.
Anyone with information about the suspects or who has any other information relevant to the case is asked to call detectives at (916) 808-0680.