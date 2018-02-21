  • CBS13Watch Now
Filed Under:CHP, Ventura

VENTURA (AP) – Authorities say a rape suspect has died after poisoning himself during a freeway chase in Southern California.

The California Highway Patrol says the pursuit began Wednesday morning in Ventura County when officers tried to pull the man over and he sped away. Authorities did not immediately provide details about the alleged rape.

CHP Officer Kevin Denharder says the car drove onto the right shoulder of U.S. 101, drifted across all northbound lanes and then came to a stop after crashing into the center median.

Denharder says officers found the man dead inside the car from an apparent self-inflicted poisoning. He was not identified.

Several freeway lanes were closed during the investigation near Oxnard, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

