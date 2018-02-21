SANTA YNEZ (AP) — Authorities say a 37-year-old man was fatally shot during an altercation with a security guard at a Southern California casino.
Santa Barbara sheriff’s officials say deputies were called to the Chumash casino in Santa Ynez early Tuesday morning after a report two security guards were in an altercation with a man.
Investigators say the man was fatally shot by one of the guards near a parking garage at the casino and resort and declared dead at the scene.
Coroner’s officials later identified him as Jose Guido of Santa Barbara. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Authorities wouldn’t immediately identify the security guard.
Veronica Sandoval, a spokeswoman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said the tribe — which runs the casino — wouldn’t comment on an ongoing investigation.
