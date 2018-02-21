  • CBS13Watch Now
    CBS13 News at 10 p.m.

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    01:32 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:homeless
Credit: CBS13

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Mayors from California’s largest cities are asking state lawmakers to provide $1.5 billion to help address what they say is a growing homeless crisis.

The mayors on Wednesday backed legislation that would require the cities to provide matching funds. That would create a $3 billion pot of money for housing, temporary shelters, supportive services and outreach.

ALSO READ: New Facility Helping Get Homeless Vets Back On Their Feet In Stockton

They cited a 2017 federal estimate that the most populous state now has more than 134,000 homeless people.

The bipartisan group includes mayors from Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Bakersfield, Anaheim and Santa Ana.

Their request came the same day that two Democratic state senators said they will seek $2 billion to house and assist the homeless and families with low and moderate incomes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook