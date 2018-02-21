  • CBS13Watch Now
Filed Under:MLB, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – San Francisco Giants great Orlando Cepeda is in the hospital after having a “cardiac incident,” the team announced Wednesday.

Reports surfaced Tuesday that Cepeda had been rushed to the hospital Monday evening. The team confirmed the news on Wednesday and said Cepeda remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Cepeda has been a regular at Giants home games and even attended an 80th birthday event for fellow Hall of Famer and teammate Willie McCovey last month.

Cepeda was a first baseman during his 17 big league seasons. He played for the Giants from 1958-1966 and also played for St. Louis, Atlanta, Oakland, Boston and Kansas City in his career.

A seven-time All-Star who played in three World Series, Cepeda was the 1958 NL Rookie of the Year with San Francisco and NL MVP in 1967 with St. Louis. In 1961, he led the NL with 46 homers and 142 RBIs. Cepeda was a .297 career hitter with 379 home runs.

