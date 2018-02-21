Hospice Shelter For Terminally Ill Homeless Opening In SacramentoA Sacramento woman is helping terminally-ill people who live on the streets die with dignity. It’ll be the West Coast’s first hospice shelter and would provide a safe and pleasant space for the terminally ill to spend their last days.

CBS 13 News at 5 p.m.Work on the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam spillway is nearing completion as the DWR prepares for phase two of construction on the main spillway.

Shelter Being Named For Woman Whose Ex-Boyfriend Suspected In Her DeathFriends and family of a Colusa mother who was murdered are coming together to build a women’s shelter in her honor. Karen Garcia’s was reported missing last January. Her body was later found in Woodland. Her ex-boyfriend has been named as a suspect in her murder but remains on the run.

Anguish & Emotion On Display As School Shooting Survivors Meet With President TrumpTaking their message straight to the White House, students and parents said in no uncertain terms -- the gun violence has to stop. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Police Searching For Man In Connection To Benicia Man's Death In FairfieldPolice in Fairfield are searching for a man, who's considered a "person of interest" in a possible homicide investigation.