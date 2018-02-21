WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s cold, so it might as well be time to look forward to warmer days.
The Sacramento River Cats announced on Wednesday their 2018 promotion schedule. A total of 23 fireworks shows are scheduled, as well as two “Star Wars” nights and some special giveaways – like a Madison Bumgarner jersey t-shirt on April 13.
Other special days include “Farm to Fork Night,” happening on June 9, where the team will be wearing a special jersey celebrating the region’s agricultural roots.
The River Cats’ home opener happens on April 10.
Head here for a full list of the 2018 promotions: http://www.rivercats.com/promotions.