  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 AMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 AMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – With temperatures dropping, an urgent search is underway for an Oakland man reported missing in Yosemite National Park.

Thirty-six-year-old Alan chow was last seen at the entrance to the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir and had a permit to go backpacking in the area.

Search and rescue teams were deployed yesterday to search hiking trails and surrounding areas for Chow, say authorities.

Chow has reportedly taken hiking trips before. But he was hiking alone.

Chow’s friends and family are concerned about below zero temperatures in the park.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook