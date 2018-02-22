  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Three men were found dead on a street in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, and police say they do not suspect foul play.

San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca says police received a call at 4:35 a.m. Thursday to check on three unresponsive men. Officers who arrived on the scene attempted life-saving measures and called medics to the scene, but Rueca says the men could not be revived.

Rueca says there is no evidence of any foul play and the deaths do not appear to be weather-related. He says the men do not live at the location where they were found and police don’t know where they live.

He says there was not a homeless encampment at the location.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

