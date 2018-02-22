Here’s your latest, updated forecast from CBS13:

There are big changes on the way. A winter weather advisory goes until 4 a.m. Friday. A series of storms will bring up to .5″ of rain by the end of the week in the Valley and 6″-8″ of snow at the Sierra pass levels.

THURSDAY: 30% chance of showers with a high of 54 and a low of 34.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high of 56 and a low of 33.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 57 and a low of 37.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a high of 60 and a low of 38.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain with a high of 57.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain with a high of 59.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain with a high of 59.

