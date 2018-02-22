  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 AMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 AMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:weather

Here’s your latest, updated forecast from CBS13:

There are big changes on the way. A winter weather advisory goes until 4 a.m. Friday.  A series of storms will bring up to .5″ of rain by the end of the week in the Valley and 6″-8″ of snow at the Sierra pass levels.

——

THURSDAY: 30% chance of showers with a high of 54 and a low of 34.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high of 56 and a low of 33.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 57 and a low of 37.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a high of 60 and a low of 38.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain with a high of 57.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain with a high of 59.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain with a high of 59.

 

Watch live weather updates from Dave Bender, Lisa Meadows, and Kristine Hanson on CBS13 News. Click/tap here to watch 5-7 am, noon, 4, 5, 6, and 10 pm.

Sacramento 7-day forecast

 

Stockton 7-day forecast

 

Foothills 7-day forecast

 

Sierra 7-day forecast
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook