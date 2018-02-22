SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a shooting that happened near a Sacramento school early Thursday afternoon.
The scene is near 39th and H streets.
Sacramento police say no one was hurt in the shooting and the suspect is now in custody.
Police confirm that a suspect pulled a weapon from an officer and fired three shots.
The incident happened near Sacred Heart Parish School, prompting the school to go on lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted. Due to the active investigation, parents at Sacred Heart are being asked to used the school’s J Street entrance to pick up their children.
More information to come.