Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a shooting that happened near a Sacramento school early Thursday afternoon.

The scene is near 39th and H streets.

east sac shooting suspect Police Investigating Shooting In East Sacramento; No One Hurt

East Sacramento shooting suspect being taken away by police.
(Credit: Mary Cathey)

Sacramento police say no one was hurt in the shooting and the suspect is now in custody.

Police confirm that a suspect pulled a weapon from an officer and fired three shots.

The incident happened near Sacred Heart Parish School, prompting the school to go on lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted. Due to the active investigation, parents at Sacred Heart are being asked to used the school’s J Street entrance to pick up their children.

More information to come. 

