YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – As temperatures drop below freezing, an urgent search is underway for an Oakland man reported missing in Yosemite National Park.
Alan Chow, 36, was last seen at the entrance to the Hetch Hetchy reservoir. He had a permit to go backpacking in the area.
Search and rescue teams were deployed Tuesday to search hiking trails and surrounding areas.
Chow has taken hiking trips before. This was a planned solo hike.
Friends and family are concerned about below zero temperatures in Yosemite.