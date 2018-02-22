  • CBS13Watch Now
Filed Under:Anthony Walter Velasquez

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for help from the public get a convicted child molester who’s wanted for molesting a child who is known to him off the streets.

Anthony Walter Velasquez, 55, has ties to the North Sacramento area as well as the state of Oregon, according to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department. They say it’s possible he is frequenting the coastal communities along the Oregon border.

velasquez crop1 Police Searching For Child Molester With Ties To North Sacramento

Velasquez is described as a male Hispanic, 5’8″ tall and 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Valasquez has served time behind bars for his crimes, but the latest molestation incident happened in January 2015. He’s also accused of failing to register as a sex offender.

He surfaced in September 2015 in in Ottumwa, Iowa, say police.

iowa Police Searching For Child Molester With Ties To North Sacramento

If you have any information about Velasquez’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 or through the P3 Tips Smart phone Application. Please share this information and thank you for any assistance you can provide us.

We are seeking your assistance in locating a repeat child molester and getting him behind bars before another child is harmed.

