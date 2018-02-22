  • CBS13On Air

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Steve Wilkos visits AOL Studios on November 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images)

DARIEN, Conn. (AP) — Television talk show host Steve Wilkos is facing a drunken driving charge in connection with a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut last month.

Darien police say the 53-year-old Wilkos turned himself in Wednesday after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Police say Wilkos, a Darien resident, had a blood-alcohol content of .29 after the crash Jan. 21, more than three times the legal limit to drive. No other vehicles were involved and Wilkos was alone. He was treated at the hospital.

He was freed on $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 5 to face charges including operating under the influence.

Wilkos in a statement said he “had a complete lapse in judgment which resulted in me drinking and getting behind the wheel of my car.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

