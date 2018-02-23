Here’s your latest, updated forecast from CBS13:
Saturday will be dry with a few clouds by the afternoon. It’ll be a frosty start with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. We might see some snow in the Sierra for late Saturday — not much, just a few inches. Mostly sunny and a high near 60 for Sunday. Next chance for valley rain will be Monday.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 59 and a low of 35.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with the high of 63 and a low of 41.
MONDAY: Showers with the high of 53 and the low of 37.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 61 and a low of 36.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with the high of 59 and low of 39.
THURSDAY: Showers with the high of 51 and low of 39.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with the high of 55.
