Here’s your latest, updated forecast from CBS13:

Saturday will be dry with a few clouds by the afternoon. It’ll be a frosty start with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. We might see some snow in the Sierra for late Saturday — not much, just a few inches. Mostly sunny and a high near 60 for Sunday. Next chance for valley rain will be Monday.

—-

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 59 and a low of 35.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with the high of 63 and a low of 41.

MONDAY: Showers with the high of 53 and the low of 37.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 61 and a low of 36.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with the high of 59 and low of 39.

THURSDAY: Showers with the high of 51 and low of 39.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with the high of 55.


Watch live weather updates from Dave Bender, Lisa Meadows, and Kristine Hanson on CBS13 News. Click/tap here to watch 5-7 am, noon, 4, 5, 6, and 10 pm.

Sacramento 7-day forecast

 

Stockton 7-day forecast

 

Foothills 7-day forecast

 

Sierra 7-day forecast
