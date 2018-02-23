  • CBS13Watch Now
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Chevy Chase attends the premiere of New Line Cinema, MGM Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" at Dolby Theatre on December 9, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SOUTH NYACK, N.Y. (AP) – A New York man says he kicked Chevy Chase in self-defense after the comedian climbed into a vehicle and tried to punch him during a profanity-laced traffic dispute.

Chase told police he was cut off by another driver on Feb. 9. Thinking his car might be damaged, he followed the car across the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Both drivers pulled over in South Nyack.

A truck passenger, Michael Landrio, tells the New York Post that his friend tried to make peace, but the former “Saturday Night Live” star got into their vehicle and tried to punch him.

Landrio says that’s when he kicked Chase, sending him flying.

Landrio was charged with harassment. Chase was not charged.

Chase’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

