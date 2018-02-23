  • CBS13Watch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBS13/AP) — A law enforcement official says former San Francisco 49ers player Jonathan Martin was taken into Los Angeles police custody after a threatening Instagram post.

The official says Martin was being questioned and was not under arrest Friday afternoon.

The official says a post on Martin’s Instagram account showed a shotgun and referenced the private Harvard-Westlake prep school in Los Angeles by name.

The official said it wasn’t immediately clear whether Martin posted the photo himself.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The school was evacuated earlier Friday after officials were made aware of the post. The post mentioned that suicide and revenge were the only options for a victim of bullying.

Martin played in the NFL from 2012-2014, playing two seasons for the Miami Dolphins then one season with the 49ers.

