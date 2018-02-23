  • CBS13Watch Now
By Jennifer McGraw
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three people, including one teenager, have been arrested in connection with a high-profile shooting that left one person dead and injured four others.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of August 27, 2017, in the area of Meadowview Park. Police say it was a gang feud.

“It’s just painful. It’s such a waste of life,” said City Councilman Jay Schenirer of Sacramento.

Among those killed was 49-year-old Ernie Cadena who was in the park during the filming of a rap video. Now, seven months later, police have arrested three people for his murder.

“There’s hopefully going to be justice,” said a youth pastor Nathan Houston.

Twenty-seven-year-old Antwan Lands, 20-year-old Amontie Woltham, and 19-year-old Quieson Murphy are charged with murder.

meadowview suspects 3 Accused Of Murder In Deadly 2017 Gang Shooting In Sacramento

Antwan Lands, Amontie Woltham and Quieson Murphy (Credit: SPD)

“It’s tragic anytime anybody gets shot and five people get shot in the park in our community it’s a big deal,” said Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department.

City leaders took immediate action following the shooting and approved the Advance Peace program to combat anti-gang effort. The city committed more than $1 million to help reform violent offenders.

“Advance Peace was one thing, it was controversial, but until somebody shows me something better I’m still very much in favor of it,” Schenirer said.

In December, police announced an anti-gang operation that resulted in dozens of arrests and the seizure of more than 200 guns.

“We have ongoing efforts to prevent gang activity,” Chandler added.

Police hope the arrests make Sacramento neighborhoods a little safer and prevent tragedies, like losing Cadena, from ever happening.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like to lose part of your family like that,” Schenirer said. “There has to be something there. Sure, it doesn’t make their hurt go away, but at least there’s some accountability.”

Of the three arrested, two were already in jail on other charges and a third was arrested on Thursday. All three will be in court next week.

