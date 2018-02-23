EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Several high country school districts are canceling school on Friday due to icy conditions.
This is a list of the school districts that we know about, so far, that have canceled classes for the day:
Amador County Unified School District
Camino Union School District
Gold Oak Union School District
Mother Lode Union School District
Pollock Pines School District
Black Oak Mine Unified School District and Gold Oak Union School District in El Dorado County are on a two-hour delay due to icy roads.