ANTELOPE (CBS13) – A man is shot and killed near the front door of his home six months ago – and the gunman is still on the run.

Thursday night, family and friends gathered to remember the victim.

Prayers and tears at a vigil for Terry McCauley, the 34-year-old man who was gunned down exactly six months ago on Thursday in his North Highlands home.

“It’s devastating, we cry every day,” said Tara Porter, McCauley’s sister.

Friends and family gathered to remember the father of four.

“It’s unreal that it actually happened to such a good person,” said Norman McCollum, a friend of McCauley’s

Investigators say the crime does not appear to be random.

One or more suspects forced their way into McCauley’s North Highlands home in the early morning hours and shot him in the head.

McCauley’s five-year-old daughter was home at the time and ran to a neighbor for help.

“It’s sad that the killer is running around free, but I hope that justice does prevail and they find the killer,” McCollum said.

Porter says the family is urging anyone with information to come forward so the suspects can be caught.

“I won’t stop until his killer is brought to justice,” Porter said.

Detectives have not released a motive for the crime or any suspect description.