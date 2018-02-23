  • CBS13Watch Now
    CBS13 News at 10 p.m.

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    01:32 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Edmonton, Tess Aboughoushe, thief
(Credit: Tess Aboughoushe/Instagram)

(CNN) — When a man snatched a wallet from a passerby’s hand, Tess Aboughoushe ran after him. When she caught him, she invited him for coffee. Why? Because the Canadian woman felt it was the right thing to do.

Stopping a thief

It was February 14. Aboughoushe was heading back to work from the chiropractor in downtown Edmonton, Canada. The mugger had asked another woman for money and when she pulled out her wallet, he grabbed it and ran.

“I saw the man and the woman on the side of the road and as I was walking past, she calls out that her wallet has been stolen. ‘Stop! Thief!’ Legitimately, just like a movie scene,” Aboughoushe told CNN. “He was running in front of me and I didn’t really stop to consider personal safety issues.”

Aboughoushe chased him down a couple of blocks, briefly lost sight of him and found him behind a dumpster in an alley.

“He started walking towards me and apologizing: ‘Here take the wallet. I can’t do this anymore. I don’t know what I was thinking. I’m so sorry.’ And he reaches out the wallet to pass it to me.”

The victim arrived shortly after to retrieve her pocketbook. She hugged Aboughoushe, thanked her and asked her to walk back together to the main street. She declined:

“If I walked with her I’ll be turning my back on the man who tried to steal.”

Buying coffee for a desperate man

To defuse the situation, Aboughoushe did something unexpected: She offered to buy the man a cup of coffee at a nearby shop. During their 15-minute chat at the café, he explained his desperation.

“He had come up to town the day before… and his friend basically abandoned him,” Aboughoushe said. “He left all his stuff in her vehicle. He got the coat from the homeless shelter… and he was asking for 30 bucks to get the Greyhound back.”

Aboughoushe thought the man wasn’t your typical thief. He returned the wallet and was very remorseful.

“I don’t know if [his reasoning] was real or not. It really didn’t matter at that point… It made the most sense and had the best positive outcome for everyone if I took him to a place where he could relax and offered him a coffee.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook