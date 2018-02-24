  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMCollege Basketball
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMHow to Tighten Crepey Skin
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cannabis, Marijuana, pets

SACRAMENTO – (CBS13) – Unlike medical doctors in California, veterinarians can’t discuss cannabis as a treatment option for pets.

But a new bill could change that. It would let vets open the option to their patients, giving them oil drops and treats for anxiety, seizures, and pain relief.

Opponents of the bill say an overdose of marijuana can be toxic to pets. But supporters say pet owners are already are seeking information on their own–and may receive bad advice without input from a veterinarian.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook