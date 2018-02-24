  • CBS13Watch Now
    CBS13 News at 10 p.m.

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    00:00 AMCSI: Miami
    01:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Displaced Residents, Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people are without homes this weekend after fire ravaged a Southern California apartment complex.
About 300 people were forced from the four-building complex in Pico Rivera on Thursday. Authorities say the fire probably was caused by plumbing work but it quickly spread through a common attic, damaging dozens of apartments.
A mother and child suffered smoke inhalation and a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.
Officials say it will be at least several more days before evacuees will be able to go home. Some units are uninhabitable and some of the buildings need repairs.
City News Service says city officials are working to provide hotel vouchers for the displaced. Meanwhile, authorities say donations of clothing, toiletries and pet supplies for the tenants are still needed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook