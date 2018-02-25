STOCKTON, CA(CBS 13 SACRAMENTO)- Stockton Police responded to reports of a man who had been been robbed but found a much different scene when they arrived.
After the initial investigation, Police say the victim was killed by a train after being robbed by another man just moments before. The victim ran from the robbery for help, when he ran onto the tracks. He was hit and killed by the train.
The suspect was last seen in the are of Worth street and Lincoln street and is described as a black male, 25 years old,6’0”, 150 lbs wearing a black sweatshirt and armed with a handgun.
If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.