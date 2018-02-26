  • CBS13On Air

LYNWOOD (AP) — California authorities say two suspects who used a dump truck to steal an ATM remain at large.

KCAL-TV reports that the incident happened Sunday in Artesia. Authorities say deputies located the truck within minutes thanks to a tracking device on the ATM.

The deputies pursued the truck for about 20 minutes, at which point authorities say the truck veered off the freeway and crashed into parked cars in Lynwood.

Authorities continue to investigate and look for the two suspects.

