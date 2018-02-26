  • CBS13On Air

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A cold, wet and snowy morning is prompting several Sierra school districts to cancel classes on Monday.

So far, the following school districts have canceled classes:

Grass Valley Elementary School District (snow/hazardous driving conditions), including Bell Hill Academy, Margaret G. Scotten, Lyman Gilmore MS, Grass Valley Charter, Our Kids’ Place Preschool, Grass Valley Little Learners Preschool, and the before and after school programs.

Camino Union School District

Gold Oak Union School District

Pollock Pines Elementary School District

Sierra College’s Nevada County campus has also canceled morning classes due to the weather. But, the school could reopen for evening classes if weather improves, officials say.

