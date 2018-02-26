STOCKTON (CBS13) – Students at Stagg High School in Stockton plan to walk out for a second time to protest gun violence and other issues.
Peaceful demonstrations turned violent last week after students from three different high schools in the city walked out of class.
Five students were arrested as students at Stagg, Lincoln and Edison high schools protested gun violence.
Students have been protesting by walking out of class around the country since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooting left 17 people dead.
A large demonstration is also being planned in Washington D.C. on March 24. The protest is being called the “March for Our Lives” and several celebrities have donated in support.