VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A West Virginia man was arrested in Vacaville after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase early Monday morning.
The incident began near Depot Street and E. Monte Vista Avenue.
Vacaville police say they pulled over a driver in a gold Subaru just after 3 a.m. However, the driver took off as the officer walked up to the car.
Officers say the driver reached speeds of more than double the speed limit during the chase.
Eventually, the driver crashed into a field on Markham Avenue. The driver tried to run off, but he was quickly caught by officers.
The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Moorefiled, WV resident Kenneth Sherman.
Sherman has been booked at Solano County Jail and is facing charges of resisting an officer and felony evading.