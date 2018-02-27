  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    01:32 AMPaid Program
    02:02 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gary Gilliam
OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 28: Tackle Garry Gilliam #79 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on August 28, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive lineman Garry Gilliam to a two-year contract extension.

The deal reached Tuesday keeps Gilliam off the free-agent market next month and under contract through 2019.

Gilliam joined San Francisco last offseason as a free agent and played in the first eight games with one start before being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Gilliam’s return gives the 49ers needed depth in the offseason as starting right tackle Trent Brown recovers from shoulder surgery.

Gilliam has played 52 games with 31 starts in four seasons with San Francisco and Seattle.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s