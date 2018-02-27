SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gold Rush Days is going to be taking a short break.
The celebration – which usually happens on Labor Day weekend – won’t be happening this year, the City of Sacramento announced on Monday. Instead, the plan is to move the event to Memorial Day weekend in 2019.
Officials say the move is to align Gold Rush Days with the 150 anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion.
Moving the event from the end to the unofficial start of the summer season will also mean milder temperatures, officials say.
Gold Rush Days attracts thousands of people to Old Sacramento. Old-timey attractions and activities celebrate the historic park’s gold rush past.