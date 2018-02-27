  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Malibu

MALIBU (AP) — Malibu has banned single-use plastic straws, stirrers and cutlery.

The City Council voted Monday to approve an ordinance prohibiting the sale, distribution and use of the plastic items starting June 1.

Mayor Rick Mullen has said it’s an effort to stop plastic pollution at the source so it doesn’t reach Malibu’s beaches and the ocean.

Businesses will have to switch from plastic to single-use straws and cutlery made from materials such as paper, wood, and bamboo.

The city plans to raise awareness of the move by providing each local food service business a box of paper straws bearing the “Keep it Clean Malibu” slogan.

