LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CBS13/AP) – Federal charges in Arizona have been dismissed against a California man accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate while transporting her between jails in different states, but he still faces charges in a similar case in Arkansas.

At the government’s request, an Arizona federal judge last week dismissed charges against Eric Scott Kindley, who was hired to transport inmates. This week, Kindley was taken into custody in Little Rock.

Kindley was arrested in Stockton in June 2017, accused of sexually assaulting a shackled woman on a deserted Arkansas road in January 2017. At the time, he was transporting the woman from Alabama to Arizona.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that FBI agent Kyle Roberts testified Tuesday that there is evidence suggesting Kindley committed at least 13 other assaults nationwide, and that the number of victims may be 100 or more.

Kindley has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

