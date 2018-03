SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A big rig accident has all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 blocked south of Tracy.

The crash happened near the Westley Rest Area at the eastbound Interstate 580 connector.

#ALERT #SanJoaquin Southbound lanes of I-5 BLOCKED at eastbound I-580 due to big rig traffic incident. NO ETO. Expect delays. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/f6n7v8nFWI — Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) March 1, 2018

Caltrans officials say to expect heavy traffic in the area; drivers are advised to take a different route.

No estimated time of clearing has been given yet.